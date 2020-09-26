Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Bigg Boss 12 fame Nehha Pendse to REPLACE Saumya Tandon? Here's what she has to say

Nehha Pendse, known for her role in May I Come In Madam, has finally reacted to the news of her replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Here's what she has to say about being the 'new' Anita Mishra in the show. Read on.

Ever since Saumya Tandon exited Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, makers have been looking for a suitable replacement for her in the show. Earlier, rumors were rife that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala will walk into shoes and become the 'new' Anita Mishra in the comedy-drama. However, Shefali had denied the speculations about being a part of the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Yesterday rumours started doing the rounds that about another former Bigg Boss contestant is all set to enter Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. We're talking about Nehha Pendse. Yes, several media reports suggested that BB 12 fame Nehha Pendse has been approached by BGPH makers. Reports stated that the show's producer Binaifer Kohli is keen to have Nehha on board as the new Gori Mem, as Nehha has been the main lead previously and is suitable for the character. The reports also suggested that the producers have approached Nehha fro the same, but the actress is yet to give it a nod.

While nothing was confirmed by the show's makers, Nehha has finally reacted to the speculations. Nehha has clearly denied being approached for the show and called it a 'rumour.' Yes, Nehha has rubbished the news of her replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Mishra.

Nehha became a household name as Sanjana after her show May I Come In Madam? On the personal front, Nehha tied the knot with her longtime beau Shardul Bayas on January 5 (2020). The couple got married in a traditional wedding in Pune.

On the other hand, Saumya quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain earlier this month after being associated with the show for five long years.

