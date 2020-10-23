Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain completes 1400 episodes: Saumya Tandon receives a beautiful cake, congratulates the team

Saumya Tandon shares her best wishes with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as the show completes 1400 episodes. Read.

Actor Saumya Tandon was an integral part of Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for 5 years. The actor quit the show in August this year. because she wanted to explore many other objections and subjects. She had confirmed the same and revealed that she essayed the character for five years now and does not see herself portraying in for another five years. The show recently completed 1400 episodes.

On the occasion, the team sent a cake to Saumya which left her overwhelmed. She shared a video on social media congratulating the team and wrote, "I want to congratulate the show for completing 1400 episodes. This a great achievement. This is just the beginning. There are going to be many more episodes which will come to entertain the audience and ones which they will love. My good wishes are always with the show and the team."

She added, “I want to thank the channel and the makers for sending me this cake. I was with the show for 5 years although I am not part of them, they still remembered me. This show will always be special to me. I am sure the show is special to everyone else as well.”

The show also features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre in the lead role. Speculations have been rife if Shefali Zariwala will replace Saumya on the show, but nothing has been known so far.

