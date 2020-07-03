Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon opens up on pay cuts, resuming shoot amidst COVID 19 crisis & more

Saumya Tandon gained immense popularity after playing the role of Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Recently, the actress has opened up on the issues related to pay cuts and shoots in the industry.

The very beautiful Saumya Tandon is popularly known for her stint in the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain in which she plays the role of Anita. The actress in an interview with ETimes has recently opened up on her concern about resuming shoot amidst the unprecedented situation and various other issues. The former Dance Indian Dance host initially talks about the current situation in Mumbai stating that it happens to be the most affected city by the COVID-19 crisis.

She also says that she understands the situation of the daily workers who are waiting for the shootings to begin. Saumya further adds that only those actors should return to the shoots who feel that the arrangements made on the sets are good enough. However, she says once again that the situation in Mumbai is risky and scary. The actress then opens up on the topic of pay cuts stating that it has happened not only with her but everybody.

According to Saumya who gave birth to a baby boy last year, this kind of situation is happening everywhere as of now. She says that whatever the actors shoot in the future will go through some cuts as the economy of the country as well as the entire globe is completely shaken. Saumya reveals that production houses have informed the artist to cooperate with the same. As of now, the actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break with her family and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life through social media.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×