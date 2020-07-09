  1. Home
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser tested COVID 19 positive; Haven’t been on sets for 6 days

Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame will resume shoot in a day or two. Her hairdresser had tested positive for coronavirus but both Saumya and hairdresser were not on the set during this time and have been away ever since. Read.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2020 07:34 pm
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Hairdresser to Saumya Tandon tested positive; Both have NOT been on set since 6 daysBhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Hairdresser to Saumya Tandon tested positive; Both have NOT been on set since 6 days
Shooting for Television shows began last week. While earlier we reported about a COVID 19 positive case found on the sets of Mere Sai, the latest report was that hairdresser to Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has been tested positive for coronavirus. The hairdresser is currently under home quarantine. While the news raised a lot of eyebrows, to everyone's relief, both Saumya and the hairdresser weren't on sets for the last week and had not been in contact with anyone else. 

As per the guidelines, the staff, along with artists, took the necessary tests on June 29 or June 30 but everyone including the hairdresser tested negative back then. A day later, she complained of feeling unwell and was sent home immediately. Since then, Saumya too hasn't been on the sets. The hairdresser, however, tested positive on July 7 and will now be in quarantine till July end. Producer of the show, Binaefer Kohli said, "It is extremely unfortunate that a personal staff member of our artist has contracted the virus. The staff member was tested and a day before the shoot, the report came out negative. The artist and her staff member have not been shooting with us for over 6 days now."

She explained, "As we were to start shooting with the artist, a test was done once again, and the reports of the staff member came positive. Neither the artist nor her personal staff has been on the sets for a week now. All our artists, crew members, and staff are fine, and we have recommended them to immediately self-isolate in case they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the virus. All the necessary precautionary measures have been implemented on the sets, as per the mandated government guidelines."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well, the good news is that all the artists have now tested negative for COVID 19 and the hairdresser will be away from sets and getting treatment till July end. Meanwhile, we also hear Saumya might resume shoot in a day or two depending on the schedule. Meanwhile, there are also rumours of Saumya quitting the show, but, sources tell us there is no truth to it. 

