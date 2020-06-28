Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan & Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari resume shoot; See PHOTOS from sets

Three popular shows of &TV, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari have resumed shoots from today. Producer Binaifer Kohli also visited the sets to the shows. Take a look at pictures from the sets.

It's time for actors to hear 'Lights, Camera, and Action', once again. Yes, shootings of TV shows have kick-started after a long gap of almost three months amidst the Coronavirus scare. The shootings of many shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay among others have begun. Actors are back in their onscreen avatars on the sets to entertain the audience once again. Now, we hear that three popular shows of &TV have resumed shooting. Can you guess which shows are we talking about? Well, it is none other than everyone's favorite comedy-dramas Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari.

The three shows have begun shooting again, and today was the actors' first day at the sets after their unexpected sabbatical. We have got our hands on, some unseen pictures from the sets of the shows, where Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti) and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori) were seen discussing the scenes, and the crew was covered in masks, headgear, and gloves. Each and every member of the cast and crew were seen following the guidelines given by the Government and maintaining social distancing for the safety of others. The show's producer Binaifer Kohli also visited the sets covered in safety gear to check if the shoots are carried on in a comfortable and safe manner.

All the actors are trying to adapt to the 'new normal,' and the situation at the sets is nothing like we all have seen before. If the buzz is to be believed, broadcasters are aiming to telecast fresh episodes from mid-July. Isn't that a happy news for everybody? Are you excited to watch fresh episodes of these shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

