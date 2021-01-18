Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse aka ‘new’ Anita bhabi reveals her FIRST emotion on beginning the shoot

Nehha Pendse has replaced Soumya Tandon as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and she is quite excited about being a part of the show.

&TV’s popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been making the headlines since its inception. The show has been running for five years and has managed to win millions of hearts. And while this popular family drama continues to entertain the audience, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is set to have a new addition to the cast. Yes! Nehha Pendse will be seen replacing Soumya Tandon as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. While this change in the cast of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been creating a lot of buzz in the town, the audience has also been looking forward to seeing Nehha as Anita Bhabi in the show.

Needless to say, Nehha is also quite excited to be a part of the show. So, when she was quizzed about her first emotion when she began shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the actress screamed ‘FINALLY’. Explaining the same, Nehha stated, “There has been a lot of anticipation about who is Bhabiji? Is Neha Pendse the new Bhabiji? When will she begin shooting? There was a lot of anticipation and a lot of excitement. So, when I actually had entered the set, in fact, when I had entered Naigaon, I was like finally.”

Interestingly, Soumya is quite happy with Nehha filling her shows and is hopeful that the latter does justice to the role. In fact, Soumya even called Nehha a good choice and heaped praises for her. “The audience will also accept her,” the actress added. Apart from Nehha, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also features Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud in key roles.

