Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Pendse on replacing Saumya Tandon: Hope they accept me gracefully

Nehha Pendse is quite excited to play the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and has urged the fans not to draw any comparisons.

Nehha Pendse, who has won a million of hearts with her stint in ‘May I Come In Madam?’, is creating a lot of buzz lately for her next project. The actress will be seen in &TV’s popular family drama Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. To note, Nehha will be replacing Soumya Tandon and will play the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the show. While the actress is excited to be a part of the show and has begun shooting for the same, Nehha is hopeful that she receives a good response from the audience.

For the uninitiated, Saumya has been playing the role of Anita for a long time and she became a household name with her performance in the show. Talking about replacing her, Nehha stated, “I hope people are kind and accept me gracefully. I hope I don’t have to go through the struggle of replacing someone.” She also urged the audience not to draw any comparison between her and Soumya. While requesting for cooperation from the audience, Nehha asked the viewers to give her an opportunity to entertain them as Anita Bhabhi.

On the other hand, Saumya, who is quite happy with Nehha taking over her character, is hopeful that the latter will do justice to the role. “Nehha and I have worked in a non-fiction show. She is a good choice made by the makers. She is very talented and professional too and the audience will also accept her too,” Saumya had told Times of India.

