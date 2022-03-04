Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain New Promo: Witness the grand entry of Vidisha Srivastava as new Anita Bhabi

The sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is among the most popular shows on TV screens. The show recently completed seven years on-air, which is a major milestone for a sitcom. The show comprises some highly popular and talented actors including Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre, Saanand Verma and others. Nehha Pendse was playing the role of Anita in the show, but the actress has been recently replaced by Vidisha Srivatastav.

In the recent promo of the show, Tiwari is seen using loudspeaker and gathering people as he welcomes the new Anita Bhabhi in the show. The scene takes a hilarious turn as he seen quite taken aback by her beauty as she sports a maroon saree. The caption reads, “अपनी अदाओं से आप सब के दिलों पर राज करने आ रही हैं अनीता भाबी, 22 मार्च से, सिर्फ &TV पर। देखिए, #भाबीजीघरपरहैं। #BhabijiGharParHain,सोम-शुक्र, रात 10:30 बजे, सिर्फ़ &TV पर, और देखिए कहीं भी, कभी भी @zee5 पर। बॉयो में दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक कीजिए।"

Vidisha spoke about her entry as new Anita Bhabi in the show with Pinkvilla, "I am very excited and proud to get an opportunity to essay one of India's most-loved, Anita Bhabi's character. I have always enjoyed watching the show for its entertaining characters and humorous plots. I had never imagined that I would get to be a part of it as one of its lead characters one day. It is truly a momentous moment. I am thrilled to take on this huge mandate and, most importantly, share the screen with the accomplished and talented actors Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gouri, and Shubhangi Atre. I am grateful to Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli Ji for believing in my abilities and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I feel truly blessed. Everyone around me, especially my friends and family, have been on top of the moon ever since they got to know this.”

