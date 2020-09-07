Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli tests positive for Coronavirus; Isolates self in home quarantine

Sanjay Kohli, the producer of popular comedy dramas Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Read on.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently grabbed headlines when Saumya Tandon aka Anita Mishra bid adieu, after being associated with the show for 5 long years. The actress decided to quit as she wanted to explore new shows and characters. Now, BGPH, has again made it to the headlines for another saddening reason. The producer of the show, Sanjay Kohli, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Yes, Sanjay was detected with the virus on Saturday (September 5) and is currently in home-quarantine.

The producer has released a statement informing about his COVID-19 results. He has also requested people who have been in close proximity to him in the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests for safety precautions. He stated, 'I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities.'All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested.'

Further, he expressed his gratitude towards everyone who has been supportive of him and his wife Binafer Kohli in their difficult times. 'Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest,' concluded Sanjay.

Ever since the shoots resumed after the lockdown, Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli have been regularly visiting the sets to keep a close eye on the safety guidelines and smooth production. Apart from BGPH, the husband-wife duo are also producers of comedy-drama Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

We wish Sanjay Kohli a speedy recovery!

