Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Rohitashv Gour on people crowding streets during lockdown: ‘Bade sharm ki baat hai’

As people crowded the streets during lockdown, Rohitashv Gour expressed his disappointment towards people over their negligence.

While India has witnessed a substantial rise in coronavirus cases in the country, several states have imposed lockdown to curtail the spread of the highly transmissible virus. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also imposed Janata Curfew across the nation and has been urging the people to stay indoors as much as possible. But despite frequent reminders, people have been seen defying the guidelines and were seen crowding the streets during lockdown in several parts of the country. This hasn’t gone down well with television actor Rohitashv Gour who has slammed the people for their negligence in this crisis situation.

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor shared a one minute video of himself lashing out at the people. In the video, Rohitashv was seen asking the people to understand the gravity of the situation. He asserted that while the government is putting in every effort to battle against COVID 19, the citizens aren’t paying any heed to the guidelines. “Mumbai ho, Delhi ho, UP ho, Bihar ho har jagah lockdown hai lekin uske bawajood bhi aap log sadakon par utar rahe hain. Iska matlab ye hai ki aapko kehne ka koi asar hi nahi ho raha hai. Aap is mamle ki gambheerta ko samajh nahi rahe hain bhai. Hum nahi chahte ki hum yahan par Italy ki tarah ki stithti hone de. Italy me bhi same isi tarah se hua tha. Log bahar nikal rhe the, Sarkar ke aadheshon ka ulanghan kar rhe the, uske baad wahan par ye stithi hui hai jabki wo desh chikitsa (medical facilities) ke mamle me pure world me dusre number par hai. Hum to kahin theharte hi nahi hain. Agar humare desh me ye stithiti aa gayi to aap bataiye ki kya hoga?” he added.

Rohitashv further asserted that people have been neglecting the efforts of doctors, nurses and policemen who have been serving the nation in this crucial time selflessly. Slamming this negligent behaviour, he asserted that these people doesn’t deserve to call themselves as India. He stated, “Doctor nurses bechare din raat lage huye hain, police wale bechare sadakon par gaadiyaan rok rok kar puch rahe hain uske bawajood aap log unka unlanghan kar rahe hain. Saare niyamon ko tod kr rakh diya, taak par rakh dia aapne. Aapko sharam aani chahiye aap Hindustani kehlane layak nahi hain.”

Take a look at Rohitashv Gour’s video on Coronavirus lockdown:

Mamle ki ghamberta ko samjho mere bhai. pic.twitter.com/4joGsHcm6z — Rohitashv Gour (@RohitashvG) March 23, 2020

