Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Shubhangi Atre tests positive for COVID 19 and goes in home isolation: Report

According to media reports, Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Maharashtra is witnessing an intense situation as the COVID 19 cases are on a massive rise and each day thousands of new cases are being recorded across the state. In fact, the showbiz industry has also been witnessing the impact as several celebs have also been tested positive for coronavirus. After Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi, another celebrity has also been diagnosed with the deadly virus. We are talking about Shubhangi Atre who is seen playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

According to a report published in the Times of India, a source stated that the actress wasn’t keeping well for a few days and was also a break of late. Following this, Shubhangi had undergone the COVID 19 tests which turned out to be positive. Later, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress went into home quarantine. “She had been under the weather and had a mild cold and cough. After getting a high fever, she took the RT-PCR test yesterday. Her test result came out positive today and she has decided to self-isolate and be under home quarantine,” the source was quoted saying.

Earlier, Qurbaan Hua actors Karan Jotwani and Rajveer Singh had also tested positive for COVID 19. On the other hand, Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi was also diagnosed with the deadly virus. Confirming the news, the producers released a statement, “Actor Abrar Qazi who is an integral part of the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

