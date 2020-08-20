Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon CONFIRMS quitting the show; REVEALS tomorrow is her last day at shoot

Saumya Tandon, who plays the role of Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has admitted that she is finally bidding aideu to has decided to comedy show. Read on to know why.

Saumya Tandon, who became a household as Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has finally confirmed her exit from the comedy show. The actress is all set to bid adieu to the show after five years, and tomorrow (August 21, 2020) is going to be her last day at the shoot. After many speculations, Saumya has decided to exit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and revealed the reason behind it in a chat with the Times of India.

Admitting that she is quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya stated, 'Yes, I have decided to not renew my contract further. Tomorrow (August 21) is my last day of the shoot. Finally, people can stop speculating whether I will continue on the show or not.' Revealing why she decided to bid goodbye to the comedy-drama at a time when actors are rueing because of lack of work, the actress said that it can be said that it is an impractical decision to quit a stable job, especially a well-known show. However, she has realized that being employed and earning a regular income wasn't exciting enough for her anymore. She added that she wants to do projects that offer a scope of growth for her as an artist and entertainer.

That having been said, Saumya clarifies that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has contributed to her growth, and she has had a beautiful journey on the show. But, she has essayed the character for five years now and does not see herself portraying in for another five years.

Rumours have been doing rounds that Saumya is planning to exit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis and the subsequent pay cut. Reacting to the speculations, Saumya denied them. She revealed that not continuing with the show was not an impulsive decision. However, she admits that she was anxious after her hairdresser tested COVID-19 positive, and she didn't want to put her elderly mother and one-and-a-half-year-old son at risk. However, she has completed her notice period.

She said that the show's producers were extremely co-operative and she shares a great camaraderie with them and respects them a lot. Further, on the pay cut, Saumya said, 'As far as pay cut is concerned, in these times, people have to accept that the economy has been hit. I am not leaving the show because of monetary reasons.'

When asked her about her future plans, Saumya shared that she wishes to be a part of well-written stories. She said that people are writing good scripts on other platforms and Bollywood also is experimenting with good content. 'I will miss the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain but I have to push myself out of my comfort zone and take new risks in life,' Saumya signed off.

Earlier, several media reports stated that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala would replace Saumya Tandon on the show. Now with Saumya's confirmation of exiting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, it is yet to be known who will step in her shoes. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss Saumya Tandon on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

