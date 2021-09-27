Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare says Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha is her favourite television actress

Television actress Aishwarya Khare, who is seen in the lead role of 'Lakshmi' in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has been a fan of 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha for quite some time now and also seeks inspiration from her performances.

Revealing more, Aishwarya said: "Sriti is my favourite television actress, I've watched and admired her performance ever since her initial first shows and she has been nothing less than an inspiration to me. I have always loved her acting and felt it to be a very natural and effortless performance."

"When I did my first show with Balaji, so many people told me that she is one of the most down-to-earth and genuine persons and that I must be like her. She is a humble and a good human being who inspires me to be a better person, actor and also reminds me how important it is to be grounded," she added.

In the ongoing track Lakshmi's future seems bleak especially with the revelation of the 'other woman' in Rishi's life. 'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

