Bhagya Lakshmi co-actors Aishwarya Khare & Rohit Suchanti's ice-cream fight is hilarious; WATCH

Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved television shows, and its actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are social media sensations. Their videos always exude their Tom & Jerry-like banter, which is always fun to watch. Aishwarya and Rohit recently completed one year of Bhagya Lakshmi, and they posted their happy photos on Instagram to express gratitude to their fans and counted their blessings too. The duo's chemistry has always been the high point of this show, a glimpse of which is seen in their reels too.

The latest video shared by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare has them adorably fighting over an ice-cream. Rohit is busy enjoying his chocolate cone while Aishwarya eyes at it and wants a bite too. Rohit refuses to share and this leads to fun banter between the two. Amid the goofiness, the ice-cream is smashed on Rohit's face and the leftover falls on the ground. Aishwarya and Rohit are fondly called 'RishMi' by their fans. He captioned the video: "Pareshan karke rakh Diya hai."

While Aishwarya Khare may have a very simple style in the show, Bhagya Lakshmi, her recent photoshoots are quite fiery. Aishwarya is open to experimentation and her recent fashion parade with stylish Neha Adhvik Mahajan has left her fans stunned.

Bhagya Lakshmi's ongoing track

Talking about Bhagya Lakshmi, Malishka's mother wants to take Lakshmi's life and hires Balwinder to kill and erase her identity from Rishi's life. Balwinder gets greedy and agrees to the terms laid down by Maliksha's mother. He enters Rishi's mansion under the disguise of a pandit (priest). On the other hand, Rishi is mighty impressed with Lakshmi for putting up a spectacular arrangement for the prayer ceremony. It would be interesting to see how Lakshmi and Rishi will fight this situation.

