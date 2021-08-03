Bhagya Lakshmi First Episode Review: Aishwarya Khare’s emotional family drama will leave you teary eyed

Indian television is known for bringing some of the most emotional dramas on the screen which has touched millions of lives. And today marks the beginning of yet another emotional drama that has been aired on Zee TV. We are talking about Bhagya Lakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. The show happens to be a family drama set up in the backdrop of a village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl Lakshmi Bajwa (played by Aishwarya) whose life takes some of the most tragic turns which will leave you glued to the television screens.

The show begins with the Bajwa family gearing up for Lakshmi’s wedding with her fiancé Varun. Lakshmi is shown as one of the most caring and affectionate people around who doesn’t mind walking an extra mile to help others just like her father. In fact, she also shares a great equation with her father who loves her unconditionally. And while everyone is looking forward to Lakshmi’s wedding a tragic mishappening turns her world upside down. Not just she is left alone with her sisters but her greedy aunt also makes some nasty plans and gets her wedding called off too. But the story has just begun and several mind boggling twists are expected to unfold in the coming episodes.

Bhagya Lakshmi perfectly captures the essence of Punjab as it gives a glimpse of Punjabi wedding rituals. On the other hand, Aishwarya’s performance as Lakshmi also left a mark as she managed to touch hearts with her innocent yet mature girl avatar. Besides, the way Bhagya Lakshmi has captured the relationship of a father and a daughter will make you want to hug your dad right away and will also leave you teary eyed. Needless to say, the story, which might sound like a typical Bollywood film narration, appears to be quite relatable due to the performances and the first episode has managed to get thumbs up in every department be it storyline, performance, twists and an intriguing end which will make you excited about the next episode. While Rohit Suchanti is yet to make an entry in the show, it will be interesting to see who Lakshmi’s story will unfold in the coming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi.

