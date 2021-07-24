Bhagya Lakshmi: Parull Chaudhry shares excitement about playing the role of a modern & affluent aunt

Parull Chaudhry has been part of numerous TV shows including Tere Mere Sapne, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Piyaa Albela, and Divya Drishti. She also played a role in the highly popular show Anupamaa. Now Parull will be seen soon in the upcoming TV show named Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV. She will be playing the role of a modern and stylish aunt of the hero of the show. She will be seen living life on her own terms.

Parull will be essaying the role of Karishma Oberoi, who is born and brought up in South Bombay. She lives a very lavish life and is very fond of dressing up. She has a luxurious lifestyle but due to circumstances, she gets married to a middle-class man and she realises the importance of money for a lavish lifestyle.

Parull Chaudhry talked about her role in detail, as she said, “I am extremely excited about playing the hero’s hoity-toity aunt. Karishma Oberoi is born and brought up in a rich family. She is someone who loves to wear designer outfits and live a lavish life and doesn’t like to compromise especially when it comes to her lifestyle. When I was offered the role at first, I knew this is the type of character I would like to play. While there isn’t any resonance with my character and personality, I definitely feel she is someone I can effortlessly pull off. Her character is interesting and challenging at the same time which is why I am eagerly looking forward to beginning my journey on this show. In fact, I am also extremely delighted to work alongside Aishwarya and Rohit who are super fun and really amazing co-actors. I just hope the audience also loves seeing me in this new version.”

The show offers a refreshing take on the love story between two contrast people, Lakshmi and Rishi as destiny brings them together in life.