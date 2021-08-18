Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi & Lakshmi's engagement ceremony commences with iconic black & gold theme; PICS

The recent plot of the show Bhagya Lakshmi is full of happiness and love as Lakshmi is going to get engaged to Rishi. There is an atmosphere of celebration and everyone is seen enjoying themselves at the party. It is seen that the theme of the party is golden and black, as Lakshmi is seen in a beautiful black dress and Rishi has worn a black suit.

As per the recent episode of the show, it is shown that the engagement ceremony is going on. It is seen that Rishi will be dancing with Lakshmi on Main Tera Banjawunga. Everyone claps for them. Rishi will tell her that she is a good dancer and but she says that she can only do Punjabi dance. He asks her for a gift. She says she did not know what to do, hence she did not bring one. To this, he said that he wants a kiss as a gift, hearing which she gets scared. She tells this to Rano, who tells her that this is how Rishi is and tells her not to go to her room.

Later, Rishi is seen looking for her but is unable to find her. Lakshmi collides with the actress and juice falls on her dress. Rishi sees her and takes her to his room and gives her tissues for cleaning. He says that he wants his kiss now, Lakshmi gives fruit in his hand, but he bends on his knees and kisses her hand. She smiles as they come out of the room. She finds all the qualities in him that her father has been looking for in her groom.

