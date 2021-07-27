Bhagya Lakshmi: Senior cast member Virendra Saxena shares ‘Working with Balaji has always been a treat’

The upcoming TV serial Bhagya Lakshmi has all the ingredients for a successfully running show. The story is based on a Mumbai girl named Lakshmi and the entertaining journey of love, karma, and destiny. The show makers have roped in Aishwarya Khare as lead actress, and she is paired with the popular TV actor Rohit Suchanti as the male lead. As per sources, the veteran actor Virendra Saxena has also joined the cast of the show.

The actor has been part of the TV industry for many years, and his notable work has been appreciated across fields. Now he has returned to the television industry after a long gap. He was last seen in a television show in 2010, and now he has returned to TV with the new series. He will be playing the role of Manoj Bajwa, who is a rustic older man and father of Lakshmi. He will be sharing a great bond with his daughter, and he believes that his daughter has the values of both her parents. He will be happy with his small family.

The prominent actor shared the reason for saying yes to the show, “A good story always impacts the audience and their lives, and I’d like to believe Bhagya Lakshmi would do the same. I’ve been keeping away from the television industry for quite some time now because the kind of stories that have been happening and the kind of roles I’ve been getting over the years had somehow bored me. In fact, when I got the offer for Bhagya Laxmi, I wasn’t inquisitive, but when I read the script, I couldn’t say no. Also, when I realized that Ekta Ji (Kapoor) wanted me to play this role, there was no way I could say no to the project because I have always had this huge respect for her for the person she is. Working with Balaji has always been a treat because the kind of sets they make and the investments they do for their projects are really unfathomable.”

Talking about the character, he said, “The day I read the script, I could only think of people like Manoj Bajwa, who actually exist but in rare numbers. The special part about this character is the father-daughter bond between Manoj and Lakshmi, which honestly makes the character more special to me. I don’t have children, but such characters have given me enough knowledge of parent-ship, and I think I’ll make full use of that here. In fact, I am really looking forward to building a relationship with my reel daughter on set this time. Bhagya Lakshmi is a beautiful story, which will surely win hearts, and all the more special for me because I will be taking part in the small screen after almost a decade. I’m just hoping the whole team gets to do justice to the show and our beloved audience shower as much love as possible so we can deliver our very best.”

The plot of the show will follow the journey of a selfless girl with a humble life. It will focus on the troubles faced by the girl and how she always puts others' needs above her needs. It will be shown that how her life changes when she meets Rishi.

