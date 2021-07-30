Bhagya Lakshmi: Smita Bansal to make her comeback on TV with the role of a wife and mother

The upcoming television series Bhagya Lakshmi will be a treat to watch as it will be bejeweled with numerous talented actors of the industry. The show is set on the backdrop of a simple family in Mumbai. It will be showing the twists and turns in the life of Lakshmi and her firm belief in good actions for a good life. The talented and gorgeous Aishwarya Khare is paired with the dashing television actor Rohit Suchanti. They will be playing Lakshmi and Rishi respectively. The actress Smita Bansal will also be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Smita is going to make a comeback to television after a long time, and she will be playing the role of the mother of the male lead of the show. She will be playing the character of a rich woman. She will be shown as a dutiful wife and a caring mother. But the interesting aspect of the role is that the audience will also get to see the negative shades of the character.

The Sarhadein actress shared her happiness on doing the role, “It feels amazing to make a comeback on TV after a long break with Bhagya Lakshmi. I’m excited to perform as I have seen such characters being played but it’s the first time that I will be performing something like this. The character of Neelam has social status, she is a conscious woman, who is very protective of her family members and has control over the house and its members. She is very possessive about her son too and will go to any length for his happiness. Apart from that, you will see the character of Neelam having different shades too and I am sure it will make the character more interesting and exciting to perform. The whole story of Bhagya Lakshmi is drafted so beautifully that viewers will surely love it and I can’t for its grand premiere.”

The show follows the destiny of Lakshmi and the unusual situations in her life when she meets Rishi. The show will premiere on Zee TV on 3rd August.

