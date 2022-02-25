Bhagyashree & husband Himalay Dassani become the latest couple to join show 'Smart Jodi'

Star Plus is all set to come up with a new reality show Smart Jodi and the promos of which has already started doing the rounds. One of the much-talked-about Jodi of the upcoming shows Smart Jodi are film Maine Pyar Kiya fame Actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan Dassani & Husband Himalay Dassani. They are one couple that can always bring a smile to anyone’s face. Ever since the promos featuring Bhagyashree and her husband have been released fans across the nation are waiting to know more about their love story and marriage journey.

Bhagyashree is from the Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Excited about her latest Television stint Bhagyashree says “Smart Jodi is one of the most exciting concepts I have come across on small screen and hence Himalay and I decided to be part of it. I have refused multiple TV opportunities before because I couldn’t connect with them; the concept of Smart Jodi attracted my attention. You will see the real side of each couple and couples of all age groups will relate to the show and its concept.”

She further continued, “Lastly, I am glad to associate with Star Plus as it’s a promising channel delivering some inspiring and unconventional content to today’s India. Can’t wait to share my life story with my fans. Smart Jodi is produced by Frames Productions and this reality series will bring together 10 celebrity jodis / couples and showcase their proximity & passionate moments in a never seen before avatar on television.”

