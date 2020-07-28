  1. Home
Bhakharwadi: One staff member of comedy series succumbs to COVID 19; Eight other members test positive

One staff member of Bhakharwadi passed away after succumbing to Coronavirus. Now, eight companions of the deceased have also tested positive for COVID-19.
In a shocking state of events, one staff member of the popular comedy show Bhakharwadi was diagnosed with COVID-19 and passed away on July 21, 2020. As per a report by Amar Ujala, the companions of the infected person have also tested positive for Coronavirus. So, as of now, eight persons from the team have been reportedly undergoing treatment because of the same. The shoot for the show has also been put to a halt from July 26 owing to the incident.

Bhakharwadi’s producer JD Majethia has confirmed the news and said that the entire cast and crew will be tested for symptoms of COVID-19. Moreover, he has also said that efforts have been made to help the deceased person’s family. For the unversed, the star cast of the comedy show began shooting for fresh episodes after the ease of restrictions by the Government of Maharashtra sometime back. As per Amar Ujala’s report, the deceased person’s name was Abdul and he worked as a tailor on the sets.

If reports are to be believed, Abdul fell ill on 11th July post which he consulted the doctor and was given medicine for cough and cold. After that, he got the COVID-19 test done on 20th July but passed away before getting to know about the results. Meanwhile, JD Majethia has revealed that Abdul’s family will be given his insurance money and that the latter’s nephew has been already contacted for the same.

