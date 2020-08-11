Bhakharwadi: Seven staff members who tested positive for COVID 19 decide to donate blood plasma post recovery

The seven unit members of Bhakharwadi have recovered from COVID-19 now and they have decided to go for plasma donation. Read on for further details.

The entire team of Bhakharwadi witnessed a rude shock sometime back when eight members tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus. As a result of the same, the shoot for the show was stalled right from 26th July. This piece of news was confirmed by JD Majethia who happens to be the producer of Bhakharwadi. We have now learned from our sources that the victim’s family has got an insurance compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

JD Majethia has now revealed that the unit is back on the sets and has resumed shooting. He further reveals, “The entire crew was put to a rigorous test and the hygiene & safety standard was revisited and few more elements like daily 3 Vitamins tablets for the entire crew, UV machine, etc. were added.” Apart from that, it has been revealed that a special task force was set up for tracking and claiming the insurance compensation for the deceased’s family which they succeeded in doing so.

The task force succeeded in getting the insurance claim within a month. That’s not all. The seven members of the team who had tested positive for COVID-19 have finally recovered. They have also decided to donate blood plasma for helping others recover from Coronavirus. We have learned that the unit has entered into an arrangement with Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for Plasma donation by all the recovered unit members.

Also Read: Bhakharwadi: One staff member of comedy series succumbs to COVID 19; Eight other members test positive

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×