Bharti Singh is all set and excited to co-host dance show with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are set to host the upcoming dance reality show "India's Best Dancer", which will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.
290 reads Mumbai
Bharti Singh is all set and excited to co-host dance show with husband Haarsh LimbachiyaaBharti Singh is all set and excited to co-host dance show with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I am very excited to be the co-host 'India's Best Dancer' with my husband. Harsh doesn't even know the 'D' of dancing so it will be a fun experience for him, and me too as I have worked with the judges in the past," said Bharti. "I would like to request all the viewers, who have loved us so much in comedy shows, to extend the same love and support to us in our new journey," she added.

The two have appeared together in shows such as "Nach Baliye", "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra". "Harsh has full contribution in hosting the show. Having him by my side will be very easy for me as he is a writer, he knows what to speak while engaging with the audience and somewhere he guides me too," she said about co-hosting with him.

The auditions across cities will begin in January and the show is slated to premiere in February on Sony Entertainment Television.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Main @haarshlimbachiyaa30 se payar karti hoon @dharmesh0011 aur @guruchoudhary sun lo kiuki usko hi gana aata hai Samjhe tum log

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets teary eyed as Kapil Sharma sends an emotional message for Bharti Singh 

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement