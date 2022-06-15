Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa adorably gaze at their little munchkin Laksh; PIC

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, and the couple has been posting videos of the baby on their social media handles. Recently, Bharti and Haarsh had taken their son, Gola on his first flight to a very special destination. The duo flew him to Goa where they had their destination wedding in 2017 and they uploaded the travel video on their YouTube channel. Bharti posted several videos from their Goa trip and in one of those videos, she shared that their son, Gola, has been named Laksh.

Bharti and Haarsh are known to share their life with fans to feel connected to them. Today, Haarsh uploaded their happy family picture on his social media handle along with his wife Bharti and son, Laksh. Sharing this lovely picture, he captioned, "Family". In this picture, Haarsh and Bharti are adorably gazing at their little munchkin and they have a beautiful smile on their faces. Their friends from the industry have showered their love on this picture. Neha Bhasin, Arti Singh, Dharmesh, Lauren Gottlieb, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others have dropped their amazing comments for this family.

While Bharti and Haarsh have revealed the name of their son, they are yet to reveal the face of their little munchkin.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined them every Friday to host the interactive comedy show.

