Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa answer fan questions about Laksh in latest vlog; Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the coolest couples in the TV industry. The duo tied the knot on 3 December 2017 and were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. They lovingly addressed their little munchkin as 'Gola' and recently named him Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh are fans' favourites, and they also adore their fans equally. They share every detail related to their personal and professional life with their fans through social media.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa vlog:

Bharti and Haarsh like to stay connected with their fans and often treat them with their videos on their YouTube channel 'Life of Limbchiyaa's'. Today, the comedienne-writer duo shared another vlog and answered several questions fans have asked the duo bout their son Laksh Limbachiyaa aka Golla. Some of them were:

Golla kis par gaya hai:

Bharti then reveals that Golla is exactly like her and is a Mumma's boy. Haarsh then teases Bharti that physically Golla is like her but mentally he's like him. Haarsh says Golla has patience, he sleeps on time and wakes up on time just like him and isn't irritated every time like his mother.

Golla khata kya hai:

Bharti says that she breastfeeds Golla. The comedienne also reveals that when her son turns 6-months-old she will feed him homemade food and will make him eat all kinds of vegetables.

Golla ghar pe kaise rehta hai aur bahar lekar jao toh kaise rehta hai?

Bharti reveals that he cries a lot when he is home. Here, Haarsh comments that when Laksh goes out he is very quiet and he sleeps well while traveling in the car.

Golla raat ko kitni baar uthta hai:

Bharti and Haarsh say that Golla never wakes up during the night like other kids and sleeps peacefully.

Bharti and Haarsh further answer many fun questions and share the details of their son.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show.

Watch Bharti and Haarsh's vlog here-

