Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested in drug case: Comedians Johnny Lever and Raju Srivastava REACT

Telly couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the NCB recently in a drug case, leaving shockwaves in the industry. Now, ace comedians Johnny Lever and Raju Srivastava have come out to speak on the matter. Read on.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got mired in controversy. The Telly couple sent shockwaves across as they were arrested by the NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau charged the couple for possession and consumption of drugs. Though they were sent to 14-day judicial custody, now as per the latest reports, the court has refused to give Bharti and Haarsh's custody to the anti-drug agency.

Now, ace comedians Johnny Lever and Raju Srivastava and come out to speak on the matter. Johnny recalled the times when he was addicted to alcohol and how he decided to quit. He said that drugs are now becoming a trend like alcohol. 'Alcohol used to be easily available and a lot of parties used to happen and even I have made the mistake of drinking but then when I realised alcohol is not good as it is affecting my talent and creativity and I quit.' The veteran actor-comedian feels that drug consump,tion the in the current generation is crossing limits. Pointing out the adverse effect has on one's family, he shared how loved ones will go through trauma. If this trend of drug indulgence continues... hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi,' said Johnny.

Johnny further made an appeal to Bharti and Haarsh. He requested them to speak to their colleagues and accept their mistake once things turn fine. 'Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case,' expressed Johnny. Lastly, Johnny shared how drugs are a sign of weakness that affects one's health, name, and career.

While Johnny shared his piece of mind, fellow comedian Raju Srivastava was utterly shocked by Bharti consuming drugs. Raju shared questioned about why Bharti had to consume drugs as she hails from a good family and has earned popularity after a lot of struggle? However, he does not know if someone influenced her to take drugs, but he also feels that she is not a child to get carried away. 'I am really shocked and hurt and because of her the entire fraternity gets defamed,' said Raju.

Raju further cited examples of big names from the industry who earned everything and kept themselves away from such activities. 'Lata Mangeshkar is a nightingale of the country, she didn't have to indulge in anything and also was Mohammad Rafi Sahab. These legends were artists who did not get into any kind of vices, said Raju. However, he further added that when he used to go to parties, he saw a different scenario. 'But you know when I would go to their parties, I would see them dance the whole night and next day they would be on set shooting. I think this drug probably gave them energy,' shared Raju.

Raju added that after this incident maybe whenever Bharti performs at events or live shows, people will think that she is doing it under the influence of drugs. 'I laughed and told someone 'Lalli bhi nikli talli,' said Raju. However, lastly, Raju expressed his concern for Bharti and asked the agency to get hold of bigger people in this drug nexus. 'But in the end, I would like to say that instead of catching these small fishes in this pool of drugs..why doesn't the agency go after the supply chain and cut it?' Raju concluded.

