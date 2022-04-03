Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa become first-time parents as they welcome baby boy.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were expecting their first child, welcomed a baby boy. The couple made an official announcement with a photo and took to social media to share it. While they did not share any picture of their child, their announcement featured a snap from their photoshoot. Dropping the good news, they captioned the post, "It’s a BOY."

Haarsh and Bharti's baby announcement sent their fans into a frenzy. Their post was also flooded with congratulatory wishes for the first-time parents. Actress Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Yaaayyy congratulations." While Rahul Vaidya commented, "OMG can’t wait to see … congratulations." Karan Johar also wished the couple as he wrote, "Congratulations," and Jasmin Bhasin exclaimed, "Yayyyy."

As per Bharti's social media presence, the comedian was working till the last day. She even did an Instagram Live to clarify a few rumours about her child's birth. She had said, "Haarsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla, Bharti and Haarsh opened up on embracing parenthood and baby names.

"For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us. We haven’t thought of names yet. Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know what name we will finally decide," Bharti had told Pinkvilla earlier.

