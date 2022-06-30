Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa meet Shah Rukh Khan; Check out the couple's PHOTO with Jawan actor

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa bumped into Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the Jio World Centre. The television couple was over the moon to meet their idol and couldn't let the opportunity go away by clicking a picture with him. Bharti and Haarsh posed for a sweet photo with the Pathaan actor and they all were seen flashing their pearlies. Putting their best fashion feet forward, they all looked smart. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a white shirt and a tie wrapped around his neck bringing back the style of the 80s.

With hair gelled neatly and sunglasses hanging on his shirt, the superstar looked handsome. Bharti Singh was seen in a dark green gown, whereas Haarsh Limbachiyaa looked smart in a black three-piece suit. Haarsh posted this picture on Instagram with the caption "SRK" and a red heart emoji. While the caption was short, Haarsh and Bharti's smiles said it all about their happiness. The fans hailed this picture as the "best thing" on the internet today.

Check out the post here:

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, his fans are extremely happy as the star has announced back-to-back movies after a hiatus of four years. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, and Atlee's Jawan. The motion poster of Pathaan is already out and the film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Jawan's poster featuring Shah Rukh has also been revealed, and the fans can't stop going gaga over it. Dunki will release in December 2022 with Taapsee Pannu and its announcement surprised his fans.

Coming back to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, and have continued with their respective work commitments.

