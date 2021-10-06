Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa plan to start family; Slam trolls on latter using Bharti’s fame

Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set for the launch of their first big project, The Indian Game Show on the former’s YouTube channel Bharti TV. It is a full-on entertainment show in which 50 celebrities will be playing some fun-filled games. In an interview with Indian Express, the couple talked about their latest project, personal life, and facing trolls.

Bharti and Haarsh spoke about their latest project and thanked their friends for supporting them. “Everyone we called has been excited about being on our show. Who doesn’t want to be a kid again? However, their enthusiasm has proved that we have built some goodwill and people are there to support us.” Haarsh added, “While we will soon announce the complete guest list, as of now I can say that our close friends Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Punit J Pathak, and Raghav Juyal will definitely feature in the show.”

Talking about going the family way, Bharti said that she is ready to become a parent. She said, “Times have changed and people no longer have hang-ups with working with women who are pregnant or have a baby. I think channels will be happy as they get more content from my personal life. Also, I want to change how maternity is looked at and want to be in action throughout. I want our baby to join us on the stage even when they are in my womb, and listen to their parents. They should know what a happening life their parents have, sometimes they are on a dance show, other times singing and laughter is a constant.”

Talking about the trolling faced by Haarsh and being accused of using the fame of Bharti Singh, he said, “It’s honestly not a big deal for us. As individuals and a couple, we are really very secure. I also feel that when I know I am right, whatever the world says, it really doesn’t matter.” Bharti also added that their equation is unique. She said, “While trolls may not understand our equation, people who we work with know that Bharti will speak the lines only when Haarsh pens them. We are incomplete without each other and create a dhamaal when we work together. I honestly love mouthing Haarsh’s scripts as he understands me best. We really don’t care what others feel as we are strong together.”

The couple was last seen on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, where they were the host of the show. Bharti is also an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show.



