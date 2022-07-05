Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal exciting news about son Laksh in their new vlog; WATCH

Bharti Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 3 December 2017. Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The duo fondly called him 'Gola' and recently named him Laksh. On July 3, Bharti celebrated her birthday and it was a double celebration for their family as Bharti turns 38, as well as her son, turns 3 months old.

To celebrate this special occasion, Bharti and Haarsh traveled out of Mumbai away from the chaos of the city. The comedienne couple filmed their special day and have shared it with their fans on their Youtube Channel LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's).

Bharti and Haarsh travel to an exotic location to celebrate the comedienne's birthday:

At the start of this vlog, Bharti and Haarsh are seen traveling to Aamby Valley with their friends to celebrate the comedienne's birthday. Bharti shows her 'Gucci x Adidas bag' which she received as a birthday gift from her beloved husband Haarsh. Later, it is seen that Bharti and Haarsh have reached the location and are having a great time with their close friends. Bharti then starts shooting the vlog directly the next morning at 9 am and admires the beautiful climate of the location and shows us a glimpse of the rain and fog around her villa.

Bharti enjoys her black coffee and relaxes amidst the calming sound of the rain and birds and mindblowing weather. Bharti and Haarsh then leave for a car ride and on their route, they see a big snake. The comedienne then shares her memory from Khatron Ke Khiladi that she had performed a stunt with around 100 to 200 snakes on her body.

Bharti Singh's birthday bash:

At midnight, Bharti received a beautiful surprise from her friends as they decorated the living room of the villa with balloons and brought cakes for her and Gola. Bharti then cuts the cake and again receives an amazing pair of diamond earrings as a gift from Haarsh. Later, Bharti expresses her joy and shares that even though it was raining heavily her friends took the effort and planned this big birthday surprise for her. Bharti and Haarsh then declare that they have a return gift for the viewers. The duo also said that they will reveal the return gift once they reach Mumbai.

Bharti and Haarsh reveal their secret gift:

Bharti and Haarsh are fans' favorites and the couple also adore their fans equally. Speaking of which, both could not hold on to the exciting news from their fans and revealed the return gift while traveling back to Mumbai. Haarsh and Bharti announced that the audience will get to see their son Gola aka Laksh's face for the first time in their next vlog. Yes, you heard it right! She shares that the fans have been dropping their lovely messages and have been eagerly waiting to see Laksh. Further, she shares that even they can't keep hiding their little munchkin's face from their fans and are excited to show him to everyone.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined them every Friday to host the interactive comedy show.

Watch Bharti's vlog here -

