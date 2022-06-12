Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal their baby boy's name; Find out

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, and the couple has been posting videos of the baby on their social media accounts. The duo has been fondly calling their baby 'Gola' but after a wait of two months, Bharti has revealed their son's name. In one of the videos shared by Bharti, she indirectly spilled that they've named their child, Laksh. The couple had promised their fans that they would soon share Gola's name.

Bharti Singh gave away baby's name through one of their videos from Goa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa went to Goa on a vacation for 15 days but cut it short to merely 3-4 days due to excessive heat. She posted several videos from their Goa trip and in one of those videos, the comedian shared that Gola has been named 'Laksh.' Bharti and Haarsh's fans are excited to know the name of the baby. The couple regularly keeps posting videos on their YouTube channel and it's a treat for their followers. Through the videos, they share their life's special moments with their near and dear ones.

It was in one of the videos when Bharti accidentally happened to give away the baby's name. She said that he is used to seeing his father and mother work non-stop. She further added that Laksh too has been working before he was born. While the baby's name is out, his face is yet to be revealed. The team has returned from Goa to Mumbai and has begun work too. Bharti, who resumed work 11 days post delivery was hailed by many for her bold choice. However, a certain section criticised her for not spending time with the baby and resuming work.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to be seen hosting Superstar Singers 2

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, will now be seen hosting the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined them every Friday to host the interactive comedy show.

Also Read: Superstar Singer 2 Promo: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa turn hosts for the weekend episodes; Watch