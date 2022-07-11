Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa REVEAL their son Laksh's face for the first time in a new vlog; Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. The duo tied the knot on 3 December 2017 and were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. They lovingly addressed their little munchkin as 'Gola' and recently named him Laksh. Bharti and Haarsh are fans' favorites, and the couple also adores their fans equally. They share every detail related to their personal and professional life with their fans through social media.

On July 3, Bharti celebrated her birthday and it was a double celebration for their family as Bharti turned 38, as well as her son, who turned 3 months old. To celebrate this special occasion, Bharti and Haarsh traveled out of Mumbai, away from the chaos of the city. The comedienne couple filmed their special day and shared it with their fans on their Youtube Channel LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's). In this same vlog shared by the comedienne duo, they made a special announcement for their fans. Bharti and Haarsh revealed that in their next vlog they will show their son Laksh's face for the first time. This announcement left fans excited and they were eagerly waiting to see the little munchkin's adorable face.

Today, Bharti shared a small glimpse of Laksh's feet on her Instagram story and captioned it 'chotu'.

Bharti and Haarsh REVEAL their son Laksh's face:

Finally, the wait is over! As promised, Bharti and Haarsh have now shared a vlog on their Youtube channel LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's) revealing Laksh's face. Bharti first gives a glimpse of Laksh's room, his cot, and toys and shares how he loves to play with his toys. Haarsh then takes over the video, and the duo opens a giant box in which they had kept their son Laksh.

As soon as the comedienne couple opens the box, we can see Bharti and Haarsh's little munchkin cutely lying inside the box. The duo then picks him up and turns his face toward the camera. Bharti and Haarsh also do the cake cutting ceremony as they have revealed Laksh's face for the first time. Haarsh then shares his son's special qualities and says that he's very quiet and completely adores his mother. The video ends with Bharti and Haarsh displaying beautiful pictures from their photoshoot with Laksh. They also dropped Laksh's several solo photos that will make you go aww looking at his chubby cheeks.

On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh, who are known for their impeccable hosting skills, recently hosted the singing reality show, Superstar Singers 2. Prior to this, they were occupied with Hunarbaaz and their home production show, Khatra Khatra Khatra, which is a major hit among the audience, whose name was later changed to The Khatra Khatra Show.

Watch Bharti and Haarsh's vlog here -

