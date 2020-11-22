  1. Home
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to 14 day judicial custody till 4 Dec after NCB arrests in drug case

After being arrested by NCB in drugs case, a court sent Bharti and Haarsh to 14-day judicial custody.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: November 22, 2020 02:51 pm
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to 14 day judicial custody till 4 Dec.Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to 14 day judicial custody till 4 Dec after NCB arrests in drug case.
Hours after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have now been sent to judicial custody until 4 December. ANI confirmed the development as its tweet read, "Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)."

Another tweet read, "Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 14-day judicial custody till 4th December, in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)."

Bharti, her husband Haarsh and drug peddlers were produced before a court on Sunday afternoon. Bhaarti and Haarsh were arrested after they were found in possession of marijuana when the NCB raided their apartment. The couple have also admitted to consumption of marijuana, as per reports. They were snapped on Sunday morning after a 15 hour long interrogation being taken to the hospital for their medical examination. 

Take a look:

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal NCB director confirmed to Pinkvilla that after the couple's arrest, their staff is also being questioned. "There are some people who are being looked at and members of her staff are also being investigated and questioned by the NCB," Wankhede said.  

Click here to see Bharti and Haarsh's latest photos exiting the NCB office. 

Credits :ANI

