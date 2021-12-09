Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa set to embrace parenthood in 2022?

Popular comedienne and actor Bharti Singh is happily married to scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple got married in 2017. They had earlier shared their desire of starting a family. Now as per reports, the couple will be embracing parenthood. The couple is apparently expecting their first child in 2022. Bharti Singh has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

As per the sources of Hindustan Times, “It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile,” shares the insider. From what we’ve gathered, Bharti will resume work in a few days. She was expected to join Kapil Sharma’s comedy show team this week post her break as she was focusing on her game show. However, now she may re-join the show in a couple of weeks.”

Bharti Singh shared with HT, “I won’t deny or confirm anything. But when the time is right, I will openly speak about it. One can’t hide such things. So when I want to reveal it, I will do it publicly.”

Singh previously had shared that the couple was planning a baby in 2020; however, the pandemic stalled their plans. Singh and Limbachiyaa had celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary few days back.



