Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa share cute family PIC with baby Laksh; Fans call him 'Baby Bharti'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the cutest couples in the telly town, and their camaraderie is amazing. The duo has hosted several reality shows and their hosting skills with fun and sarcasm involved leave the audience rolling on the floor. Bharti and Haarsh also have their home production show, The Khatra Khatra Show, which is a huge craze among people of all age groups. While their hands are occupied with quantity work, they are taking it slow after the birth of their baby boy, Laksh.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa lovingly call their son 'Gola' and have also created his separate Instagram account. The videos and photos of the baby boy have already started doing the rounds on social media. There are many fan clubs dedicated to Bharti and Haarsh's son. On Friday morning, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a happy family photo and it is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face. Laksh, undoubtedly, stole the frame and fans can't stop gushing over his cuteness. Haarsh captioned the photo: "Laksh" with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the picture here:

Their singer-host-friend Aditya Narayan called Laksh a 'cutie-pie' whereas Shaheer Sheikh's wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor wrote, "Baby Bharti" with several hearts and evil eye emojis.

About Bharti and Haarsh's son

Bharti and Haarsh introduced their son through their YouTube vlogs and also answered a lot of fan questions about him. Right from what does Golla eat, who does he look like, does he wake up at night, who does diaper duty, and how does he behave when he's out versus how is he at home? The new parents answered all the questions very patiently along with Golla in their arms. They also took Gola on his first trip to Goa.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with Laksh on April 3, 2022. The comedian-host worked until the last few days of her due date.

Also Read | Bharti Singh's son Gola meets his grandmother for the first time; Comedian gives a glimpse of his 'Day Out'

