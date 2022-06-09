Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to turn host for Superstar Singer 2 weekend episodes?

Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 consists of talented contestants who add magic to each episode with their melodious voices. In the show, the contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers of the Indian entertainment industry. These contestants compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the cash prize. The show is judged by iconic singers such as Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per the latest reports, comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen hosting the weekend episodes of Superstar Singer 2. In a chat with India Forums, Bharti revealed that she will be hosting Superstar Singer 2 along with Haarsh. Sharing more about it, Bharti also said that upcoming weekend episodes are mind-blowing. One is about superwomen pilot social workers and the next episode is where we will be fulfilling kids' wishes. The comedienne also said that Aditya was not there on the sets of the show when they shot for this episode and they were missing him.

On the personal front, the fun-loving couple, Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022, and haven't named him yet. They fondly called him 'Gola,' and will soon name him during a 'puja' ceremony. Recently, the duo took Gola on his first flight to a very special destination. Bharti and Haarsh flew him to Goa - where they had their destination wedding in 2017. They uploaded the travel video on their YouTube channel. Bharti got nostalgic as she took her fans down the memory lane, and reminisced about her wedding functions, the pool party, decoration, etc.

On the work front, the duo was seen hosting 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and were also the producers of this entertainment-based show.

