Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail hearing scheduled today, court refuses to give NCB custody

Bharti and Haarsh were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday. However, the court refused to give the couple's custody to NCB citing that it was only a case of consumption.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa landed in troubled waters on Sunday as the couple were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for consumption and possession of marijuana. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Sunday afternoon. However, the court refused to give the couple's custody to NCB citing that it was only a case of consumption, Mid-Day reported.

Advocate Atul Sarpande, who appeared for NCB, told the portal, "We had sought two days custody to understand how they purchased the drugs and how payments were made to the peddler, but the court refused it." The NCB had recovered around 86 grams of marijuana from Bharti and Haarsh's residence. The couple reportedly have also admitted to consuming marijuana.

Refusing NCB the custody of Bharti and Haarsh, the court observed, "The drug seized from their residence is of a small quantity. Also, it's a case of consumption only, hence police custody under such circumstances is not required."

Maharashtra: A court in Mumbai sends comedian Bharti Singh (in pic) and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). pic.twitter.com/rGtbjPIKUH — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

The couple have now applied for bail at a city court and the hearing is scheduled for Monday. As per the report, Bharti is lodged at the Byculla women's prison, the same place where actress Rhea Chakraborty was held. Whereas, her husband Haarsh has been sent to Taloja jail.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal NCB director confirmed to Pinkvilla on Sunday that after the couple's arrest, their staff is also being questioned. Wankhede said, "There are some people who are being looked at and members of her staff are also being investigated and questioned by the NCB."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh, Haarsh charged under sec 27 of NDPS Act; Punishment could include a year imprisonment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×