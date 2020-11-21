Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa leave for NCB office for questioning in drugs case; PHOTOS

According to media reports, NCB officials had conducted a raid at Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Mumbai following which the couple was summoned for interrogation.

The drug nexus in the showbiz industry, which came into light after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, seems to be never-ending and the Narcotics Control Bureau’s crackdown in the case has some new names in the case. We are talking about telly star couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. According to media reports, the agency investigating the drugs case had conducted a raid at Bharti and Haarsh’s residence in Mumbai today along with their production house office. The media reports suggested that the investigating team had recovered ganja for the couple’s Andheri residence.

Following this, Bharti and Haarsh were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for further questioning. Now, as per a recent update in the case, the couple has left for the NCB office in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple has been accused of consuming banned substances. In the pics, Bharti was papped sitting in her car and had covered her face with a mask in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak as she left her building for NCB office. Talking about the same Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, told ANI, “Bharti and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances.”

Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducts raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai. "She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," says Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/omht7fNXOj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Take a look at Bharti Singh’s pics as she left for NCB office today:

Earlier, the agency had got Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on their radar. It was reported that NCB officials had conducted a raid at his residence and the couple was summoned by the agency for interrogation. Later Arjun Rampal had told the media that he had no connection with drugs and also assured to cooperate with NCB during the interrogation.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal states he has nothing to do with drugs after NCB grills him on Friday: Reports

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×