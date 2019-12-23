Bharti Singh and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa all set to turn hosts for India’s Best Dancer; Deets Inside

Telly town's popular couple Bharti Singh and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa is all set to take another venture together. The duo will be seen donning the hosts hat for upcoming dancing reality show India’s Best Dancer. Read on to know more.

If there is one couple in the Telly town that is known for its compatibility and madness, it is none other than comedian Bharti Singh and his writer hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple is not only known for their off-screen bond, but also their on-screen chemistry. After winning audiences hearts in Khatra Khatra Khatra, the madly-in-love couple is all set to take another new venture together. And this time, they are going to don the hat of hosts for an upcoming dancing reality show India’s Best Dancer. Yes, hold on your laughter for some more time, as Bharti and Haarsh are going to tickle your funny bones and make you go gaga with their chemistry in India’s Best Dancer.

Talking about the show, India's Best Dancer will see Maliaka Arora Khan, Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis rule over the judges panel. Auditions will start taking place all throughout the country from January 2020, while the show will go on air in February, however, no date has been finalized yet. Talking about the conception of the show, a source revealed that post after the super success of Super Dancer, the channel is gearing up to provide a platform for talent above 15 years of age with India's Best Dancer. Th makers intend to garner the best of talent from all over India.

The same source further revealed that the show will be hosted by the queen of comedy Bharti Singh and her hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They will put in their best foot forward to spread the magic of laughter and create a light-hearted atmosphere. The duo recently appeared on a specail episode of Indian Idol 11 and took everyone by storm. Are you excited to see Bharti and Haarsh together again? Also, what are your thoughts about the new dancing reality show? Let us know in the comment section below.

