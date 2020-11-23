Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS Court in drug case

A special NDPS court in Mumbai grants bail to Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in drug case. Read on.

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently sent shockwaves around as they were detained in a drug case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the Telly couple for possession and consumption of drugs. The NCB had raided their residence and office, from where they seized a 'small quantity of cannabis' (86.5 grams). Moreover, an NCB official had revealed that the couple had confessed to consuming drugs.

Now, in the latest developments, Bharti and Haarsh have been granted bail. A few hours ago, the couple was granted bail by a 'special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court' in Mumbai. Following their confession, Bharti was taken into custody on Saturday (November 21). Bharti's 33-year-old screenwriter and producer husband, Haarsh, was arrested on Sunday (November 22) after a 15-hour long interrogation by the NCB. On Sunday itself, a court had Bharti and Haarsh to judicial custody for 14 (fourteen) days, that is till December 4 (2020).

However, later a special court had refused their custody to giving the couple's custody to NCB. Today, after the bail hearing, Bharti and Haarsh sough relief, as they were granted bail.

Pinkvilla had learnt that Haarsh had been charged for consumption of drugs, under section 27 of the NDPS Act. We also asked NCB Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede if there are any other television celebrities under the scanner. Wankhede said, 'It could be part of the investigation but we are a very professional agency, and don't go hearsay having said nothing can be ruled out.

Maharashtra: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in connection with the seizure of ganja from their residence. https://t.co/0oiwFyJQqA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The Zonal NCB officer also revealed that Bharti and Haarsh's staff were being interrogated after the couple's arrest. 'There are some people who are being looked at and members of her staff are also being investigated and questioned by the NCB,' Wankhede said.

