Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s production ‘Funhit Mein Jaari 2’ cancelled by the channel

Popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's show ‘Funhit Mein Jaari 2’ has been cancelled by the channel. The COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation massively and all the major industries have been impacted. The production house of Bharti Singh and Haarsh has also received a major blow.

The couple reportedly received a call from SAB TV that they don't want them to produce the second season of their show 'Funhit Mein Jaari' under their banner H3 Productions. It was started by them in 2017. Therefore, 'Funhit Mein Jaari 2' is shelved for Bharti and Haarsh's production, which had produced the first season.

Etimes TV contacted SAB TV officials, but they did not give any comment on it. But Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed the news that the show's second season has gone away from their hands. He shared that budget constraint is the only reason they are unable to produce it. He said, "We got a call from the channel, saying that they had budget issues."