Bharti Singh auditions for DID Super Moms during the finale episode of DID L’il Masters 5

The season 5 of DID L’il Masters has been consistently topping viewership charts, standing testament to the channel's finger on the pulse of the audience when it comes to talent-based reality formats. The show's finale episode aired on June 26, and Assam's Nobojit Narzary lifted the trophy of DID Li'l Masters Season 5.

After DID Li'l Masters Season 5, the makers are all set to launch ow all set to return with the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction property – DID Super Moms. While thousands of women have auditioned for DID Super Moms, comedian Bharti Singh, who recently became a mother, didn’t want to miss this mega opportunity. Bharti convinced Remo to let her give the audition on the stage of the DID L'il Masters and said, "Remo Sir, please let me give an audition for DID Super Moms here. Since Jay has already joined as a host, I might get an opportunity to be a participant in the show as well being a recent mother.”

Hence, during the Fantastic Finale episode of DID L’il Masters, Bharti gave a quick audition in front of judge Remo Dsouza and asked him if she could be a part of the show. She showcased her moves as she danced to the popular track from Pushpa – Saami Saami and everyone was amazed by her entertaining performance.

The DID L’il Masters Finale also witnessed the star cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo - Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul who had a gala time on the show.

Speaking about DID Super Moms, the show will be judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza. It will start airing from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

