Bharti Singh to be 'ousted' from The Kapil Sharma Show after drug case? Kiku Sharada REACTS

The rumours of Bharti Singh being 'dropped' from The Kapil Sharma Show after the drug case have been doing rounds for quite some time. Now, TKSS member Kiku Sharda has opened up about the same. Here's what he has to say.

Bharti Singh has been making headlines for quite some time, but not for all the good reasons. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) had arrested her and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a drug case. Later, the two were granted bail by a special court. However, Bharti's problems don't seem to end here, as recently rumours of her being 'dropped' from The Kapil Sharma Show have been doing rounds.

A media report said that the channel (Sony TV) has decided to 'drop' Bharti Singh from the comedy show. However, Kapil Sharma is reportedly against this decision. Yes, apparently, the host-comedian is not in favour of the decision to 'remove' Bharti Singh from TKSS. But, the channels seem to be firm and adamant on it. There has been no confirmation about the same from either Bharti, the channel, or Kapil. However, the Times of India, recently got in touch with one of TKSS' cast members to know more about Bharti being shown the outside door.

TOI contacted Kiku Sharda, who plays the role of Bachcha Yadav on TKSS, and he opened up regarding the speculations surrounding Bharti. Kiku revealed that the cast shot for an episode on (27 November) but Bharti was not present at the shoot. 'But that’s quite normal as she doesn’t shoot with us for every episode,' Kiku shared. Reacting to the news of Bharti being ousted, Kiku said, 'I haven't heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn’t there yesterday at the shoot and that’s about it.'

Bharti and Haarsh were held on November 22 for alleged possession and consumption of ganja (cannabis). First, they were reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, on November 23, they were granted bail. Bharti had resumed work immediately after the case, as she shot with Krushna Abhishek for The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace comedienne had also posed a picture from the TKSS sets. Bharti plays multiple roles on TKSS, like Titli Yadav, Kammo Bua, and Guddu.

