Bharti Singh breaks down in tears talking about her mother’s Covid 19 diagnosis on Dance Deewane 3

This week on the stage of Dance Deewane 3, Bharti Singh revealed that her mother has tested positive for Coronavirus. Talking about her health status, Bharti broke down in tears,

The rise in Covid-19 cases has created a grim situation in the country. Lakhs of citizens are battling the deadly virus and taking the necessary precaution to keep their loved ones safe. This week, Dance Deewane 3 welcomed a special guest on the show. The makers of the show invited Sonu Sood to thank him for his contribution throughout the pandemic. The actor has been actively offering aid to people in need during the ongoing health crisis, by arranging for oxygen concentrators and hospital beds.

The host of the show, Bharti Singh bawled her eyes out while discussing her mother’s health status. She revealed that her mother is battling Coronavirus. In the video, Bharti can be heard explaining in Hindi, “Corona is making us cry, and taking so many lives. My mother has tested positive. On-call, my mother revealed how there was an uncle in the neighbourhood who had passed away.” Bharti ended her emotional note by stating, “She would cry, I was fearful thinking ‘will I get a phone call?’” Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi, also had tears roll down their cheeks, after hearing her words.

The second wave of Covid-19 has caused many states to go under lockdown. The shortage of adequate health care supplies, like ventilators, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and has made the country witness its biggest health crisis. Several celebrities have used their social media platforms to raise awareness in these trying times. Numerous TV actors and actresses have contracted the virus recently including Rubina Dilaik, Aniruddh Dave, and .

