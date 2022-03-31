Bharti Singh cancels rumours of being blessed with a girl; Says she is still shooting for Khatra Khatra

Comedian and host Bharti Singh is 8-months pregnant and will be giving birth to her child very soon, in April. The spectacular entertainer is married to scriptwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple is presently hosting the fun-filled show ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’. There have been rumours in the past few days about her giving birth to a baby girl. Bharti recently quashed the rumours.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are currently seen in The Khatra Khatra Show, are expecting their first child in the first week of April. In a live chat today, Bharti clarified, "I am not pregnant. I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So, I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working."

Bharti added, "I am feeling scared. The due date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."

In the end, she asked her fans not to believe in any rumours and wait for either Haarsh or her to announce the big news to them.

Recently, Bharti and Haarsh shared photos from their maternity photoshoot. She had shared that this photoshoot is very important for her as she would have felt bad later for not doing it.



