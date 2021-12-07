Bharti Singh clears rumour about attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding as she enjoys in Dubai

Since then, there were rumours about the actress going to the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The Bollywood couple is having a grand wedding at a royal fort in Rajasthan. TKSS fame shared in her recent stories that she is enjoying herself in Dubai and quashed the rumours. Bharti Singh shared some glimpses from her flight and said that she is going home after her Dubai holiday, and is not going for Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

She wrote, "Guys, hum Vicky Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hain" with several laughing emojis. She also shared how Haarsh took a nap in the flight. Bharti asked him to wake up and give her company but the latter seemed too tired.

In the previous videos, Bharti Singh is seen with Chandan Prabhakar from The Kapil Sharma Show and a few of her friends. Both Bharti and Haarsh travelled in a limousine with Chandan and also took a water ride in Dubai with the 'chillar party', along with Haarsh. Dressed in a checkered shirt and jeans, Bharti looked her best in this casual outfit.

Take a look at the snapshots from Bharti and Haarsh's Dubai trip:

Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, as per reports the couple's sangeet will take place tonight. Reportedly, the duo will have a five-tier wedding cake from Tiffany, curated for the bride and groom-to-be by a chef from Italy. Katrina and Vicky are tight-lipped about their wedding and no information or visuals from the festivities are leaked outside.



Also read-PICS: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for new game show; Jasmin Bhasin, Krushna Abhishek join them