Bharti Singh to Debina Bonnerjee: 5 actresses who rocked maternity fashion with their stylish attires

Gone are the days when having a baby bump meant compromising on your fashion sense. Now actresses from the Bollywood industry to the telly town, flaunt their baby bumps. Bollywood's begum, Kareena Kapoor broke the stigma attached to being pregnant and started a new revolution of being out and about during pregnancy. While giving all the mothers-to-be some major fashion goals with their gorgeous maternity style and even our television divas are not behind. From Debina Bonnerjee to Kratika Sengar, here are some stunning maternity looks of TV stars.

Bharti Singh

Ace comedian and host, Bharti Singh became mother of a baby boy in April this year. She has shared some gorgeous pictures of herself in her maternity look. Here she has sported a dual shade net gown with frill design on the top part and a flowy style skirt. Her hair is curled and open.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents of a baby girl Lianna early this year. The actress sported a gorgeous red printed floorfloor-length with a red dupatta. She had worn beautiful bangles and kadas in both her hands and also wore golden jhumkas.

Vinny Arora

Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar became parents of a baby boy a few days back. Vinny has thoroughly enjoyed her pregnancy period and shared numerous pics on social media. Here she is looking comfy and stylish in white short dress as she enjoys day out with her friend.

Addite Malik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mohit Malik and wife Addite Malik became parents of a baby boy last year. The actress has beautiful photoshoot, where she is seen caressing her baby bump as smiles for camera. She has sported a white off-shoulder dress.

Kratika Sengar

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer were blessed with a baby girl some weeks ago and they are very elated with the new phase of their lives. Kratika looked like a dream in her maternity shoot. She sported a green net layered gown and paired it with pearl earrings.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet & Debina Choudhary feel blessed to become parents again soon: Hum do humare do hone chahiye