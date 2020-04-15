Bharti Singh is disappointed at stray animals plight during COVID 19 lockdown; Urges people to feed them

The Kapil Sharma Show star Bharti Singh has expressed her grave disappointment with stray dogs not getting food. She has requested people to come forward and help them. Take a look.

The Coronavirus scare has led to some major paranoia in the minds of people. With the lockdown being extended to May 3, 2020, now, distress among everyone has widened. While the Government has assured to keep the supply of food and essential goods in place, the panic among many is palpable. However, the real sufferers amidst all the chaos, are stray animals. Yes, animal cruelty has become a topic of grave discussion during the COVID 19 lockdown in India. They are not being fed as false rumours stating that animals are carriers of COVID-19 started spreading. The problem is only increasing with each passing day, and many innocent animals are losing their lives.

Owing to all this, many are fearing what will happen in the coming days. After many TV actors like Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan, and , comedian Bharti Singh has also expressed her disappointment at the stray animals' plight due to the deadly virus. She took to her Instagram handle recently to urge people to not abandon dogs and take care of them, just like before as they need us. In the emotional video, Bharti can be heard saying, 'Every day I many hilarious videos for you all. But today, I'm really sad and disheartened. Early morning I received a video, which stated that dogs in Film City are dying because they are not getting any food amid the lockdown.'

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's old selfie with younger Ibrahim Ali Khan on the sets of his show cannot be missed

She added, 'I humbly request you all to come forward and help them. Please feed them as they are suffering during these difficult times. They cannot speak and express, but they are in need, and we have to be there for them. So, I urge all animal lovers to please extend their support and feed them.'

Take a look at Bharti's appeal here:

Earlier, Bharti's good friend and TKSS star Kapil Sharma had also appealed to the masses to look after the stray animals. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla Kapil squashed all baseless speculations and said, 'Coronavirus doesn't spread due to pets. We must all take care of our pets and also offer food to stray dogs. You will get blessings, trust me.'

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma sings a peppy track in an OLD video from TKSS; Archana Puran Singh feels he sings 'like a dream'

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×