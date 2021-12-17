Bharti Singh on expecting for the first time: Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me

Bharti Singh recently revealed about being pregnant for the first time. She and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are very excited to welcome their first child. The actress took to social media to announce her big news for her friends and fans. Bharti recently shared with Bombay Times that she is five months pregnant and their baby is due in April. She said that their families didn’t want her to talk about it until she had completed four months. In fact, she disclosed the news to them after she completed three months.

Talking about her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s reaction to the news, she shared that he was in tears when she shared the news with him as he loves kids. She said, “Mere se zyada iss bachhe ki maa Haarsh hai. He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

The couple will be seen hosting Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. Bharti shares, “I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle. Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy.”



