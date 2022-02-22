Bharti Singh flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest photoshoot with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Popular comedian Bharti Singh announced her pregnancy some time ago. She is presently seen as the host of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple keeps the audience entertained with their fun banter and excellent comic timing. Bharti is also seen having fun with the judges of the show. She recently shared her pregnancy photoshoot along with her husband.

In the pictures shared by the comedian, she has sported an elegant orange gown with a printed and embellished shrug over it. Haarsh Limbachiyaa has worn a designer suit with floral work on the blazer. The couple looked stunning together as they gave numerous poses for the paps. She shared the post on social media, as she captioned, “LOVE aap hi batao kya lilkhu?” Numerous fans of the couple dropped heart emojis on the post.

See post-

Previously, Bharti had shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy and told Bombay Times, “He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

The couple is presently hosting Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. Bharti shares, “I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle. Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy.”



